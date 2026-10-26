8-Year-Old Girl, 21-Year-Old Youth Killed, Five Injured In Head-On Motorcycle Collision In MP's Ratlam | Representative image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old man and an eight-year-old girl were killed, and five others injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles near Sangakheda petrol pump on Tal-Mahidpur Road on Sunday night.

The injured were taken to the government hospital in Tal. After first aid, they were referred to Ratlam for further treatment.

According to ASI Vishnu Lohar of Tal police station, four youths were travelling on one motorcycle.

They were Ravi Banjara (21), of Nazarpar in Ghattia, Ujjain district, and his companions Subhash, Karan and Narendra Banjara. They were travelling from Nazarpar to Bhadwa Mata temple in Mandsaur.

The second motorcycle carried Govind, his wife Nisha and their eight-year-old daughter Trisha, all residents of Banbani in Nagda. They were returning home from Ralayata in Sitamau.

The motorcycles collided near the petrol pump. Ravi and Trisha sustained critical injuries and were declared dead at the hospital. Police registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation.

Mother, infant killed in crash

RATLAM: A 23-year-old woman and her one-month-old son died after a truck hit their motorcycle from behind near Krishi Upaj Mandi in Namli on Monday. Her husband was seriously injured, while their four-year-old daughter suffered minor injuries.

Police said Anil (25), of Lamgari village in Mandsaur district, was travelling with his wife Suganbai, daughter Archana and infant son Harshit to Namli to get the child’s birth certificate made.

The collision threw all four onto the road. Suganbai died on the spot, while Harshit died during treatment at the medical college. Anil is undergoing treatment. Namli police said the truck driver fled with the vehicle after the accident. Police have launched a search.