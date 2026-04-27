8 Injured In Violent Clash Between Two Groups Over Vehicles’ Collision In Indore; 10 Held |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A minor argument over a vehicle collision escalated into a violent confrontation involving stone-pelting in the Kanjar Mohalla area of Biyabani under Chhatripura police station limits late on Sunday night.

The clash, which left eight people injured, was captured on video and has gone viral on social media. The police have arrested all 10 accused involved in the incident and paraded them at the same spot where they apologised for their act.

According to ACP Vijay Tiwari, the dispute began when Ankit’s vehicle accidentally touched Rohit’s parked vehicle on the road. While the initial argument appeared to settle, Rohit later returned with his accomplices and allegedly assaulted Ankit.

The situation escalated as both sides engaged in a physical fight and began throwing stones at each other. From Rohit’s side, two individuals, including Sanjay and Isha, were injured, while from Ankit’s side, five people sustained injuries.

Following the incident, a large crowd from both groups gathered at the Chhatripura police station. Police officials said that cross-FIRs have been registered based on complaints from both parties. All injured individuals have undergone medical examinations, and an investigation is underway to identify those involved in the violence.