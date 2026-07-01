76 Sanitation Workers And Yet Garbage Remains Uncleared In Kasrawad | FP photo

Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): Kasrawad Municipal Council has come under criticism over poor sanitation despite having 76 sanitation workers on its payroll, with garbage accumulating across several parts of the town during the monsoon and raising public health concerns.

The civic body is responsible for sanitation in 15 wards and employs 15 permanent, 24 temporary, seven outsourced and other sanitation workers.

Residents alleged that garbage remains uncleared on major roads, in markets, lanes and residential areas, while clogged drains have caused waterlogging, foul odours and an increased risk of water-borne and infectious diseases.

Residents questioned the effectiveness of the sanitation system despite the available workforce.

They demanded ward-wise monitoring, regular inspections and greater accountability to ensure timely garbage collection and drain cleaning.

Advocate Avdhesh Pawar said taxpayers expect a clean environment and urged the Municipal Council to initiate action against negligent employees and officials.

Social worker and BJP functionary Jitendra Patidar Jirati said maintaining cleanliness is a shared responsibility, but stressed that the council must ensure efficient waste collection and sanitation management.

BJP leader and councillor representative Hemant Soni also criticised the civic administration and demanded that ward-wise deployment details and attendance records of sanitation workers be made public.

Responding to the allegations, Acting Chief Municipal Officer Neeraj Yadav said sanitation work is carried out daily, but holidays following Muharram had affected operations.

He said the council would conduct special cleaning drives in areas where complaints had been received and warned that action would be taken against employees found negligent.

He also appealed to residents to dispose of waste only at designated locations and cooperate in keeping the town clean.