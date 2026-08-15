70-Year-Old Waste Collector Turns Tiranga Yatra Into A Swachhata Mission In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As thousands of people joined the TirangaYatra from the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya campus towards Rajiv Gandhi Square, one man quietly turned the celebration into a lesson in civic responsibility.

Bhola Babulal Shinde, a resident of the Bhandari Bridge area, followed the procession with a small handcart, collecting empty plastic bottles discarded along the roadside.

While participants walked ahead carrying the Tricolour and singing patriotic songs, Shinde continued picking up the bottles and placing them in his cart.

More than 70 years old, Shinde earns his livelihood by collecting and selling waste. Yet, on Thursday, he chose to spend his time helping keep the route clean.

When asked why he was doing it, his simple response was that the country should be clean and that he was merely doing his part.The bottles, he said, would eventually be sold to buy food.

His quiet effort went largely unnoticed amid the huge gathering, but it offered a powerful reminder that patriotism can also be expressed through small acts of care.

As the Tricolour moved ahead, Shinde followed behind, carrying not just waste, but a message of dignity, cleanliness and responsibility.