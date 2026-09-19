₹70 Crore Drug Case: Indore ED Attaches Assets In MP's Mandsaur, Hyderabad

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Enforcement Directorate has attached immovable properties worth over ₹90 lakh in Hyderabad and Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur in connection with an alleged ₹70 crore mephedrone trafficking and money laundering case. The Indore Sub-Zonal Office issued a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against assets linked to Ved Prakash Vyas, Dinesh Agarwal, Akshay Agarwal and others suspected of drug trafficking, illegal cash transactions and generating proceeds of crime through the narcotics trade.

The money laundering investigation was launched based on FIRs registered by the Indore Crime Branch under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against the suspects and their alleged associates.

According to the ED, the scheduled offences relate to the illegal possession and trafficking of commercial quantities of MD drugs. The seized mephedrone involved in the narcotics case was valued at approximately ₹70 crore.

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The ED investigation found that cash allegedly generated through drug trafficking was routed through several personal and business bank accounts. Investigators detected suspicious financial transactions indicating the placement, layering and concealment of illegal proceeds.

Statements recorded during the PMLA investigation also allegedly revealed the suspects' involvement in the supply and trafficking of narcotic drugs alongside their regular business activities, the central financial investigation agency said.

The ED had earlier conducted searches at multiple premises across Indore and Mandsaur on July 17, 2026. Three suspects have been arrested by the agency and remain in judicial custody.

Further investigation into the alleged drug money trail, attached properties, bank transactions and involvement of other suspects is underway, the ED said. More assets linked to the proceeds of crime may also be examined.