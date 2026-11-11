7-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Sexually Assaulted And Killed, Angry Residents Shut Markets, Block Roads Demanding Death Penalty In MP's Garoth | FP photo

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Police found the body of a seven-year-old girl near a well under a banyan tree in Lukka village under Garoth police station limits on Tuesday morning, a day after she went missing.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the perpetrator sexually assaulted her and killed her by crushing her head with stones, triggering widespread outrage across the town.

Angry residents shut shops and blocked roads at Hospital Square, the new bus stand and other major locations, demanding the death penalty for the suspect and demolition of his house. The protests disrupted traffic, leaving vehicles stranded in long queues.

Garoth police detained the main suspect, a resident of Mali Mohalla, and began collecting forensic, medical and physical evidence.

Mandsaur Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Meena and Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Yadav reached the spot with personnel from nearby police stations and appealed for peace. They assured residents of strict legal action and a speedy trial.

Officials said the post-mortem report would establish the medical details of the death.

Police maintained a heavy presence in the area. Garoth police station in-charge Balveer Singh Yadav said protesters lifted the blockade in the evening, allowing traffic to resume.