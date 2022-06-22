7 left in fray for Ratlam mayoral election

Pic for representation

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Seven candidates remain in the fray for the post of mayor in the Ratlam Municipal Corporation after four candidates withdrew their candidature.

Now the mayoral race would be a contest between Prahalad Patel from BJP, Mayank Jat from Congress, Anwar Khan from Aam Aadmi Party, Afreen Khan from Samajwadi Party, Zaheeruddin from Nationalist party and Arun Rao from Bhartiya Janta Dal and one other.

Earlier, four candidates who withdrew nominations were Congress candidates Rajiv Rawat and Prakash Prabhu Rathore and BJP candidates Ashok Porwal and Seema Tank. Four candidates accompanied by the local MLA and district president reached the Collectorate and withdrew their nominations for the post of Mayor.

In a shocking incident, Hamidaan B RR Khan and Satish Giri from the Congress withdrew nominations from ward no 30 and 31 without prior information to the Congress Party. The nomination process started on June 11 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature was on Wednesday.

