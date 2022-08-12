e-Paper Get App

67-year-old yoga instructor to run for 12-hour carrying Tricolour in Mhow

The yoga instructor Shri Inder Singh will run between gate number 1 of Infantry School, located on Mall Road and gate number 2 of Army War College.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 12, 2022, 12:19 AM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On 15th August, a 67-year-old yoga instructor Shri Inder Singh, a disciple of Swami Ramdev will run for 12 hours continuously from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm carrying the Tricolour in his hand.

His first-of-its-kind run in the town will end at the local garrison ground. He will run between gate number 1 of Infantry School, located on Mall Road and gate number 2 of Army War College. Anyone who wants to join him in his run can do so.

The aim of the race is to awaken patriotism among the countrymen by following the yoga Mantra of Swami Ramdev Yogi India - Healthy India, Healthy India - Clean India.

Read Also
Indore: Heavy downpour hits vaccination drive; only 1,718 doses of vaccine administered in two days
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndore67-year-old yoga instructor to run for 12-hour carrying Tricolour in Mhow

RECENT STORIES

I may not be qualified enough: Pankaja Munde over missing out on cabinet berth in Maharashtra

I may not be qualified enough: Pankaja Munde over missing out on cabinet berth in Maharashtra

Mumbai Metro 3: Aarey depot speeding to April 2023 deadline

Mumbai Metro 3: Aarey depot speeding to April 2023 deadline

Malvani Building collapse: HC grants bail to owner who lost his nine family members

Malvani Building collapse: HC grants bail to owner who lost his nine family members

Mumbai: With no bidders for pothole tenders, BMC relaxes conditions to attract contractors

Mumbai: With no bidders for pothole tenders, BMC relaxes conditions to attract contractors

Mumbai: Private school chairman, principal get 15-days jail for not reinstating teacher

Mumbai: Private school chairman, principal get 15-days jail for not reinstating teacher