67-year-old yoga instructor to run for 12-hour carrying Tricolour in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On 15th August, a 67-year-old yoga instructor Shri Inder Singh, a disciple of Swami Ramdev will run for 12 hours continuously from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm carrying the Tricolour in his hand.

His first-of-its-kind run in the town will end at the local garrison ground. He will run between gate number 1 of Infantry School, located on Mall Road and gate number 2 of Army War College. Anyone who wants to join him in his run can do so.

The aim of the race is to awaken patriotism among the countrymen by following the yoga Mantra of Swami Ramdev Yogi India - Healthy India, Healthy India - Clean India.