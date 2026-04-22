67-Year-Old Man Dies After Anti-Encroachment Drive In MP's Neemuch, Family Alleges Shock & Harassment | Representative Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A 67-year-old man died following an anti-encroachment drive in the Jaisinghpura ‘Nai Abadi’ area of Neemuch on Wednesday, sparking controversy and raising questions over the conduct of the administrative machinery.

The deceased, Nanuram Jatav, reportedly fell ill shortly after a bulldozer operation carried out to remove encroachments from government land. Family members alleged that the drive was conducted without prior notice and claimed that Nanuram was manhandled when he attempted to protest. They said the incident pushed him into shock, leading to his death. The family also alleged that their hut was set on fire during the eviction exercise.

Nanuram’s son, Rajkumar Jatav, levelled allegations against the sarpanch, village secretary, Tehsildar Sanjay Malviya and Baghana police. His daughter Prembai said the family, living in extreme poverty, had been facing repeated administrative action and harassment and demanded justice.

The administration, however, has denied all allegations. SDM Sanjeev Sahu said the drive was conducted lawfully and peacefully without the use of force. He also claimed that Nanuram was not present at the site during the operation, calling the allegations baseless.

Authorities said an inquiry has been initiated and the exact circumstances surrounding the death will be ascertained after investigation.