62-Year-Old Businessman Shoots Self After Tiff With Wife Over US Trip In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 62-year-old businessman died by suicide after shooting himself in the head with his licensed pistol at his residence under the Lasudia police station limits on Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 11:00 PM following a heated dispute with his wife regarding a planned trip to visit their children in the United States. The tragedy came to light when his wife went to check on him in the early hours of Monday morning and found him lying in a pool of blood.

According to additional DCP Amrendra Singh, the deceased was identified as Sudhir Patni, a resident of Shanti Niketan Colony. Patni, who ran a hardware business, had a son and a daughter, both living in the US.

Investigations revealed that the couple had flight tickets booked for Monday to attend a ceremony for their daughter. While his wife was eager to attend, Patni was reportedly unwilling to go, leading to the fatal argument. The police and FSL team examined the scene and collected evidence.

They retrieved a total of five open cartridges from the crime scene, of which one was shot towards the head and pierced it , while the remaining four were shot towards the floor and the wall.

Bullet passes through head

Lasudia police station in-charge Rajkumar Yadav stated that when officers reached the residence, they found Patni's body on the floor with a fatal head wound. Evidence suggests he fired the pistol at point-blank range; the bullet passed through his head. Packed suitcases were found near the body, ready for the morning flight. Police seized the weapon and sent the body for an autopsy at MY Hospital, where an X-ray examination was conducted prior to the post-mortem.

Multiple shots fired during scuffle

Patni, his wife, and his elderly parents-in-law were all in the house at the time of the incident. His wife allegedly told police that during the argument, Patni produced his licensed pistol. She reportedly tried to intervene by grabbing his hand, causing three to four rounds to be discharged during the scuffle.

Terrified, she fled the room and went to her parents' room downstairs. Around 3:00 AM, she returned to the room to retrieve a suitcase for the flight and discovered her husband's body. She told investigators she did not hear the final, fatal shot, as the pistol was a modern model with minimal sound.

Factsheet

Deceased: Sudhir Patni (62), Hardware Businessman.

Location: Shanti Niketan Colony (under Lasudia PS limits).

Time of Incident: Approx. 11:00 PM Sunday; discovered at 3:00 AM Monday.

Weapon: Licensed pistol (seized by police).

Shots Fired - 5

Motive: Dispute over traveling to the USA for a daughter's ceremony.

Family present: Wife and parents-in-law.