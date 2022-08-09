6 students from Jawad selected for JEE Mains

JEE Main |

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): Six students of Jawad block have tasted success in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) MAINS conducted by National Test Agency (NTA). According to information, they had prepared for the paper through the Embibe-Individual Learning Company under Project Vidya Yojana inaugurated by regional MLA and MSME minister Om Prakash Saklecha. Notably, it has been conducted for the last two years by skilled subject experts.

Reportedly, the mentioned teaching organisation is a Bengaluru-based company which prepares students to contest the national level examination like JEE and NEET along with their 12th boards. Currently, 17 Jawad schools are taking benefit of this Yojna. The selected students include Dimple Rathore, Harshita Soni, Rajnandani Ahir, Sneha Meghwal, Bhagwati Keja, and Babulal Banjara.

Now they will take part in the counselling of state engineering colleges and also appear in JEE Advanced. On this occasion, Saklecha congratulated all the successful students and wished them a bright future along with their parents.