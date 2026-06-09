₹6 Crore Government Land Reclaimed From Encroachers In Garoth | FP photo

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): More than six hectares of government land valued at around Rs six crore was reclaimed from encroachers during a joint operation carried out by the district administration and police in Garoth tehsil on Tuesday.

The action targeted land belonging to the Industries Department in Kurlasi village that had allegedly been occupied illegally by individuals facing serious criminal charges, including cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Garoth SDM Rahul Chauhan said the operation was conducted under the guidance of Collector Garg as part of the administration’s drive to protect government property from illegal occupation.

Encroachments were removed from 6.16 hectares of land bearing survey numbers 888 and 889, which had been allotted to the Industries Department. The reclaimed land has an estimated market value of Rs six crore.

According to SDOP Vijay Kumar Yadav, six cases related to illegal narcotics trafficking have been registered against Vikram Singh and Kushal Singh of Barkhedi Mittu at Bhanpura, Garoth and Ujjain police stations.

Officials said the accused were involved in offences linked to narcotic substances and opium.

Tehsildar Arjun Bhadauria, naib tehsildar Nigam, SHO Balveer Singh Yadav and other officials and police personnel were present during the operation.