57th Green Corridor In Indore: Lungs Of City Youth Save 73-Year-Old Woman In Chennai

Family members pay tribute to the organs of Ayush in the hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Family members of a 22-year-old brain dead youth gave a new lease of life to at least four persons by donating his vital organs on Monday.

“Lungs of the patient were flown to Apollo Hospitals, Chennai and were being transplanted to a 73-year-old woman. A green corridor was created to city airport from Vishesh Jupiter Hospital to rush vital organ and save life of a patient through transplantation,” Dr Sanjay Dixit, Dean MGM Medical College and secretary, Indore Organ Donation Society, said.

He added that the liver of the patient was donated to a 58-year-old patient in Vishesh Hospital and his transplant was continuing till filing of the report.

A joint team of Vishesh Jupiter Hospital and Apollo Hospital performed the retrieval of organs. The ‘Green Corridor’ was prepared at 7.20 pm to airport and it took 18 minutes for the ambulance to reach the airport.

“Ayush’s father and his family decided to donate his organs after being declared brain dead, initially on Sunday evening and for the second time on Monday morning,” Muskan Group’s Sewadars Jitu Bagani and Sandeepan Arya said.

They added that the patient was admitted to the hospital on July 18 due to various ailments including chronic kidney disease and brain haemorrhage.

Small intestine allocated but couldn’t be donated

According to Dr Dixit, small intestine of the donor was also allocated to a patient in Mumbai but it couldn’t be donated due to race against time.

“It was for the first time when small intestine was allocated to a patient from Indore. No hospital could accept the pancreas. Heart and kidneys of the brain dead youth couldn’t be donated as they were not fit for donation,” Dr Dixit added.

His hands were also allocated by NOTTO and a team of doctors had also reached Indore for retrieval but it couldn’t be done due to technical reasons.

Two lobes of lungs to be used

According to officials, donor’s lungs were also partially affected but were donated to a woman surviving on ECHO for the last six months. “Two of the lobes of the lungs would be used by the surgeons to give a new lease of life to the patient,” SOTTO officials said.