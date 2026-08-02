₹5,300-Crore Indira Sagar Pump Storage Project Set For Commissioning By End Of 2026 | FP photo

Narmada Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): The 640 MW Pump Storage Power Project near the Indira Sagar Power Station is expected to be commissioned by the end of 2026, with the tender process worth about Rs 5,300 crore already completed.

NHPC chairman and managing director and NHDC president Bhupendra Gupta shared the update during his visit to the Indira Sagar Power Station.

Gupta inspected the dam, powerhouse and the proposed pump storage project site, stating that officials have completed most of the required formalities.

He said the project, entrusted to NHDC by the Madhya Pradesh government, is expected to be completed within 42 months, and experienced officers and employees will be inducted into the project team.

He also said discussions are under way with the state government regarding the purchase of power generated by the project. NHDC is also prepared to undertake future solar, thermal and other power projects assigned by the state government.

Gupta added that talks have been held regarding the Maheshwar Power Project to support power generation, irrigation and drinking water objectives.

During the visit, NHDC officials and the CISF unit welcomed Gupta with a guard of honour. He later departed for the Omkareshwar Power Station after reviewing the Indira Sagar project site.