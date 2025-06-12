52-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Covid In Indore; 10 New Active Cases Recorded In 3 Days |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The third Covid-related death was reported from Indore’s Ratlam district on Wednesday, where a 52-year-old woman succumbed to respiratory distress.

She was admitted to Verma Union Hospital on June 8. After testing positive for Covid-19 on June 10, she was shifted to the isolation ward at MRTB Hospital, where she passed away on June 11. Doctors confirmed that the patient was also suffering from multiple comorbidities, including tuberculosis, bronchitis, and hypertension.

This marks the third Covid-related death in Madhya Pradesh during the current surge, and the case will be officially recorded under the Ratlam district.

10 new cases in 3 days

The first death was reported when a 44-year-old woman from Khargone died after delivering a baby at MTH Hospital. Whereas the second one occurred at Aurobindo Hospital when a 74-year-old woman succumbed to renal failure.

Meanwhile, Indore reported 12 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in 2025 to 81, including 69 from Indore and 12 from other districts. The active case count in the region now stands at 51. Till June 9, the count remained at 41, which indicates the rapid surge of corona virus.

The latest cases include 11 men and one woman, aged between 22 and 67 years. All are currently under home isolation.

Doctors have advised the public to remain cautious and follow safety protocols but emphasised that there is no need to panic.