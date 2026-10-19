50 Students, Just 28 Beds! MP's Nepanagar Tribal Hostel Exposes Shocking Living Conditions | FP photo

Nepanagar (Madhya Pradesh): The Junior Boys' Hostel in Siwal village, run by the Tribal Affairs Department, has come under scrutiny for housing 50 students, aged 10 to 12, with only 28 beds. Questions have been raised over how the children manage to sleep, said parents.

Of the hostel's 21 rooms, 14 have two beds each. The other seven are vacant but unfit for use: some are filled with scrap material, others have beehives. Garbage has piled up in parts of the building, and electrical wiring is left exposed.

The warden reportedly does not live on the premises, though accommodation is available, and stays in Burhanpur, about 40 kilometres away.

A security guard is posted at night, while one part-time male and one part-time female employee manage the students' meals. This raises concerns over who handles daily problems, discipline and emergencies.

The hostel lies roughly two kilometres from the village and reaching it during the monsoon is difficult for students, parents and inspecting officials alike.

A poor approach road could prove a serious hurdle in an emergency. Questions have also been raised over the appointment of wardens and the supervisory roles of educational and administrative officials.

Villagers have demanded an inspection to verify the number of beds, room conditions, the warden's attendance, staff duties, sanitation and road access. They also want the vacant rooms made usable, additional beds provided, beehives removed safely, and scrap and garbage cleared.

Residents have urged senior Tribal Affairs Department officials to visit the hostel and ensure children receive adequate sleeping facilities and care.

Burhanpur Tribal Affairs Department assistant commissioner Bharat Janchpure said he was unaware of the matter. "We will get it investigated, and if negligence is found, action will be taken," he said.