Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Healthcare facilities at PC Sethi Hospital are set to get a major boost with the development of four facilities under one roof in its new building. Apart from a 50-bed ward, the building will house a minor operation theatre, a vaccine cold chain facility and a kitchen for admitted patients.

The expansion is aimed at strengthening the hospital’s infrastructure and improving treatment and patient care services. The addition of these facilities will cater to various requirements, ranging from hospitalisation and minor surgical procedures to vaccine storage and food management.

Additional beds to increase patient intake

A 50-bed ward will be developed on one floor of the new building, increasing the hospital’s capacity to accommodate patients requiring admission and treatment.

The additional infrastructure will help the hospital cater to more patients requiring inpatient care. The development of a dedicated ward will also facilitate better management of admitted patients and their treatment-related requirements.

Dedicated facility for minor surgeries

A minor operation theatre will also be developed in the building, providing a dedicated space for carrying out minor surgical procedures. The facility will help streamline surgical services and strengthen the hospital’s treatment infrastructure.

Cold chain for safe vaccine storage

The new building will also have a dedicated vaccine cold chain facility to ensure that vaccines are stored at the prescribed temperature.

Maintaining the required temperature is essential for preserving the effectiveness of vaccines. The facility will strengthen the hospital’s vaccine storage infrastructure and support immunisation-related services.

Kitchen for admitted patients

A kitchen will also be developed in the building to facilitate food preparation and management for admitted patients. The dedicated facility will help streamline meal arrangements, an important component of inpatient care.

With the development of treatment facilities and supporting services in the same building, the hospital will have infrastructure catering to multiple healthcare requirements. The expansion will not only increase the hospital’s bed capacity but also strengthen its surgical, vaccine storage and patient care services.