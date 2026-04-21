5 Killed, 2 Hurt As Tanker Rams Car In MP's Barwani, Driver Flees |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Five people were killed and two others sustained critical injuries in a head-on collision between a speeding tanker and a car near the Julwaniya toll plaza on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sachin Gokul Waskale (25), Pradyuman Sahte (25), Pappu (29), Akash (25) and Yashwant Supadiya (30). The injured, Suresh Mangilal (28) and Sohan Jhabar (28), are undergoing treatment.

According to police, a wedding procession was travelling from Jalgaon to Rajpur. During the return journey, one vehicle ran out of diesel, following which the victims went in another car to Julwaniya to arrange fuel. While returning, their car collided with a tanker coming from the Khargone side near the toll plaza.

Three victims died on the spot, while others succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Police and locals carried out a rescue operation for nearly an hour to extricate those trapped in the mangled vehicle. The injured were first taken to the Primary Health Centre in Julwaniya and later referred to Barwani District Hospital.

Police said the tanker driver fled the spot after the accident. The vehicle has been seized and a search has been launched to trace the absconding driver. Further investigation is underway.