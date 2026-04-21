5 Cops Suspended For Looting 22 Tola Gold During Warrant Raid At Indore Businessman's House-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five policemen were suspended for allegedly looting 22 tola gold during a raid at a businessman's residence in Indore on Monday.

Their suspension order came after a video showed them breaking into a house like thieves and stealing valuables worth lakhs.

They reached the businessman’s house to serve a warrant in a property dispute involving a retired ACP. The businessman later alleged harassment and theft of 22 tolas of gold.

Congress Chief Jitu Patwari also reacted to the police action and demanded an FIR.

The action was taken after businessman Gaurav Jain filed a complaint with senior officials. According to officials, the complaint was submitted to Police Commissioner Santosh Singh and DCP Kumar Prateek on April 16.

What is the matter?

Jain alleged that on April 1, police personnel including SI Sanjay Vishnoi, Ranveer Kushwah, Praneet Bhadauria, Dinesh Gurjar and Deependra Mishra entered his house.

He claimed the officers kept watch outside for some time, switched off the CCTV cameras and opened the lock with a master key before entering the house.

The businessman alleged that while the police searched the house and took him along, around 22 tolas of gold went missing from his home.

5 cops of Indore police suspended for stealing 250 grams gold from the house where they were to suppose to serve summons. pic.twitter.com/OkhBu51qFI — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) April 21, 2026

Owner kept at police station

Jain further claimed he was kept at the Lasudia police station from the night of April 1 until April 2. The next day, he was allegedly taken to Gwalior in a private car. On April 3, he said he was kept at a private guest house instead of a police station, where some people linked to retired ACP Rakesh Gupta allegedly beat him. He later returned to Indore after getting bail from court.

Cops accused of taking bribe

Jain also accused a policeman named Rakesh Sharma of taking ₹27,000 from him. He claimed ₹10,000 was paid through a QR code at a hotel near the police station, while ₹17,000 was transferred to the account of the policeman’s son.

After receiving the complaint, senior officers ordered an inquiry and handed the investigation to ACP Parag Saini. Following the probe, the five police personnel were suspended.

However, SI Sanjay Vishnoi denied the allegations and said the police had followed all legal procedures during the operation. He also claimed that the businessman making the allegations was trying to create a conspiracy.

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The dispute between the two sides reportedly started over a financial transaction of ₹65 lakh related to hotel construction.

Meanwhile, the businessman has said that suspension alone is not enough. He has demanded that an FIR be registered against the police officers and warned that he will approach higher authorities, including the Director General of Police and the Chief Minister, if no action is taken.

Jitu Patwari reacts

Congress Chief Jitu Patwari shared CCTV related to the case on X and questioned the police action.

चोर को पकड़ने वाली पुलिस ने इंदौर में ख़ुद ही घर में घुसकर 22 तोला सोना, घड़ी और मोबाइल चुरा लिए।



इंदौर में लूटा गया सोना क्या वल्लभ भवन तक भी पहुँच रहा है, इसलिए इन दोषी पुलिसवालों पर अभी तक FIR नहीं की गई है? pic.twitter.com/2pCg9CgTMs — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) April 20, 2026

In his post, Patwari alleged that the police, who are supposed to catch thieves, themselves broke into a house in Indore and stole 22 tolas of gold along with a watch, a mobile phone and more.

He further questioned why an FIR has not been registered against the accused policemen yet and asked whether the looted gold was reaching Vallabh Bhavan, the state secretariat, suggesting possible protection from higher authorities.