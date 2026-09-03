₹45.20 Lakh Missing From Bank Vault In MP’s Bagh; BOI Chief Cashier Arrested | FP photo

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): Bagh police arrested Bank of India, Bagh branch chief cashier Hitesh Ningwal in connection with the alleged embezzlement of Rs 45.20 lakh from the bank's cash vault.

Bank manager Mayur Dubey lodged a complaint on Sep 1, 2026, alleging that Ningwal, son of Rumalsingh Ningwal and a resident of Ghatbori village, had misappropriated Rs 45,20,000. Police registered Crime No 287/2026 under Sections 316(5) and 344 of the BNS.

According to police, Ningwal had left with the locker keys. A duplicate key was procured from the regional office and verification of the vault revealed the cash shortfall.

Reports said Ningwal had travelled from Indore to Khalghat on Sunday night and later went to a relative's house in Nimrani after feeling unwell.

On Monday, an employee of BOI’s Khalghat branch spotted him near his car and alerted Dial 112.

A police team constituted under Dhar SP Sachin Sharma, ASP Vijay Dawar and SDOP Kukshi Sunil Gupta arrested Ningwal. Bagh police station in-charge inspector Hirusingh Rawat led the action.

Ningwal was produced before a court in Kukshi, which granted police remand. Police are questioning him about the alleged embezzled amount, possible involvement of others and related evidence.

SI Pramila Jamre, ASI Kamlesh Rathauria and other police personnel were part of the operation. Further investigation and efforts to recover the money are underway.