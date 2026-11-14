4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts MP's Khargone, Sparks Panic Across Nimar Region; Collector Orders Probe After Second Tremor In A Month | FP photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale struck Khargone and surrounding areas on Saturday morning, triggering panic among residents.

The tremors were felt around 9.15 am, prompting several people to rush out of their homes as a precaution. Residents of Khargone city and nearby rural areas experienced the shaking.

According to preliminary data released by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake was recorded at precisely 9.15.28 am IST. The tremor measured 4.5 on the Richter scale and was classified as a moderate earthquake.

The earthquake's epicentre was located in the Khargone region at latitude 21.59 degrees north and longitude 75.552 degrees east.

The seismic activity originated at a depth of approximately 10 kilometres beneath the Earth's surface. Due to its relatively shallow depth, the earthquake was clearly felt across Khargone and neighbouring rural areas, causing residents to leave their houses as the ground shook on Saturday morning.

Collector orders earthquake probe, urges public caution

Following the second earthquake within a month, collector Guru Prasad has directed authorities to initiate a technical investigation and urged residents to remain calm and vigilant.

Tremors were felt in Gogawan, Bhagwanpura, Jhirnya, Maheshwar and Bhikangaon. Earlier, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded on Oct 18.

The collector has written to the Geological Survey of India (GSI), Madhya Pradesh unit and the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhopal, requesting immediate inspection of earthquake-prone areas and technical analysis.

He said the investigation would help assess seismic activity, identify sensitive locations and determine necessary public safety measures.

Guru Prasad appealed to residents not to panic, avoid rumours and rely solely on official information.

He advised people to take shelter under sturdy furniture during tremors, stay away from windows and heavy objects, and avoid lifts and staircases.

Those outdoors should move to open spaces, while motorists should stop safely away from bridges and power lines.

Earthquake tremors felt in Dhamnod

DHAR: Earthquake tremors were also felt in Dhamnod on Saturday morning, triggering panic among residents.

Residents experienced shaking as windows, utensils and ceiling fans vibrated. Several people rushed out of their homes and shops as a precaution. Tremors were also reported from Dharampuri, Kasrawad, Barwani, Khandwa, Burhanpur and Dhar.

No major damage or casualties were reported following the earthquake.