₹4,400 At Mandi, Up To ₹5,600 Outside, Soybean Farmers Protest In MP’s Ujjain | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers blocked the road outside Tarana Krishi Upaj Mandi on Monday, alleging that soybean was not fetching fair prices at the market.

Farmers said bids at the mandi were around Rs 4,400, while the same produce was fetching Rs 5,200 to Rs 5,600 outside. They alleged that only two or three traders were participating in the bidding, preventing competitive prices.

The protesters also raised complaints over drinking water, toilets, weighing scales and arrangements for produce kept on market platforms.

Area MLA Mahesh Parmar reached the spot and alleged collusion between market officials and traders.

He also questioned the conduct and assets of market employees and sought action against an employee whom he accused of repeatedly acting as a representative of traders.

The tehsildar and police reached the spot and persuaded farmers to clear the road, after which traffic resumed.

Farmers and the MLA said the protest continued for around three hours, while Tarana SDM Anirudh Mishra said the road blockade lasted about one hour.

Mishra said there had been a misunderstanding between farmers and traders over prices and advised farmers to compare rates with nearby markets. He said the situation was normal.