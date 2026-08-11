44 Mm Rain Takes Season’s Tally To 23 Inches In MP’s Ujjain | FP photo

UJJAIN (Madhya Pradesh): Rain which began at around 11:45 pm on Sunday continued until Monday evening. Intermittent showers caused inconvenience to people across the city. Several roads in Ujjain are currently being widened, making movement particularly difficult at these locations. The rain also led to traffic congestion on several roads.

According to the Government Jiwaji Observatory, Ujjain had recorded 44 mm rain during the past 24 hours which ended at 5 pm on Monday, which took the season’s tally to 579 mm (23 inches) of rainfall.

The humidity levels were 95% and 93% in morning and evening hours, respectively. Clouds continued to cover the city, although residents were still waiting for heavy showers.

The difference between the day and night temperatures narrowed to just 1.2°C. The temperature was recorded at 23.3°C during the previous night, while it dropped to 24.5°C on Monday.

Waterlogging was reported at several locations, including Neelganga, Gada Puliya, KD Gate and in front of the Chamunda Mata Temple.

Meanwhile, the heavy overnight rain had little impact on devotees visiting Mahakaleshwar Temple on the second Monday of the month of Shravan.

The faith of devotees who had been standing in long queues since late night to seek 'darshan' of Baba Mahakal remained undiminished despite the rain. Devotees continued to arrive for 'darshan', even as they were drenched by the showers.

Average 13.9 mm rainfall across district

The district recorded an average rainfall of 13.9 mm in the last 24 hours, with Tarana tehsil receiving the highest rainfall at 46.0 mm.

Similarly, rainfall of 7.0 mm was recorded in Ujjain tehsil, 12.0 mm in Ghattiya tehsil, 1.0 mm in Khachrod, 14.1 mm in Nagda, 3.0 mm in Badnagar, 19.0 mm in Mahidpur, 19.0 mm in Jharda and 4.0 mm in Makdone.

The district’s average cumulative rainfall from June 1, 2026 till date stands at 412.0 mm. During the same period last year, the average cumulative rainfall was 358.4 mm.