₹432 Crore Ratlam-Jhabua Highway Stalled For Two Months In MP’s Petlawad, Commuters Face Accidents, Dust Pollution And Dangerous Roads | FP photo

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): The 101-km Ratlam-Jhabua highway project, costing Rs 432 crore, has been stalled at the gravel-laying stage for the past two months, leaving commuters facing unsafe road conditions.

The delay has reportedly resulted from a dispute between the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) and the construction company over rising bitumen prices.

The Karwad-Ranising stretch is among the worst affected. According to villagers, hundreds of minor and major accidents have occurred on this incomplete stretch, including a fatal accident near Gangakhedi.

Loose gravel and slippery road conditions have also caused frequent vehicle damage.

Residents of Ghughri, Karwad and Gangakhedi are facing continuous dust pollution, with dust entering homes and causing eye and respiratory problems.

Transport operators have also raised fares because of the difficult road conditions.

The project has been awarded to Haryana-based Hardik Construction Company.

Its DPM, Umardeen Khan, said work was awaiting orders from higher authorities and that bitumen laying was expected to begin before Diwali, starting with the Karwad-Ranising stretch.

Cabinet Minister and local MLA Nirmala Bhuria said she would immediately speak to officials and ensure work resumes soon.