400 people in district get jobs in central govt depts

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): Under the first national-level recruitment drive held on Saturday, 400 candidates of the district got appointment letters for jobs in different departments of the central government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the first national recruitment drive on Saturday, named ‘Mission Recruitment’, to recruit against one million vacancies in central government departments.

While launching the mission, the PM addressed the people virtually.

On this occasion, a programme was organised at Rabindra Natya Griha in the city, where Virendra Kumar, minister for social justice and empowerment, Government of India, was the chief guest.

Tourism minister Usha Thakur, MPs Shankar Lalwani and Kavita Patidar, IDA chairman Jaipalsinh Chawda, MLAs Ramesh Mendola, Akash Vijayvargiya and Mahendra Hardia and other public representatives were also present.

In the programme, minister Kumar gave appointment letters to 400 selected candidates. These candidates have been selected for jobs in central government departments, including the Indian Railways, Border Security Force, Indian Institute of Technology, Employees’ State Life Insurance Corporation, Central Bank of India, Canara Bank, Groundwater Department and Postal Department.

BP Sarangi, chief post master-general of the Madhya Pradesh Circle, Bhopal, presided over the programme.