40-Year-Old Man Died After Hit By Train At Railway Crossing In Juni Indore Area | Sourced

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old man died after a train struck him at a railway crossing in the Juni Indore area on Friday night.

The police identified the deceased as Vivek Shrivas, a resident of Govind Nagar, Kharcha (Banganga area). He was returning home after purchasing gifts for his niece's upcoming wedding.

Family members said Shrivas, who worked for the Narmada Water Supply Project, had travelled to Indore specifically to help his sister’s family with wedding preparations. He had spent the day shopping for household items and gifts for his niece.

The accident occurred around 8 pm while Shrivas was travelling from his sister’s residence to his home. While attempting to cross a railway crossing, an oncoming train hit him.

Concerns grew when Shrivas failed to reach home at the expected time. By 11 pm, his family members started searching for him along his usual route. Upon reaching the railway crossing, they discovered a crowd gathered around the accident site and identified Shrivas's watch lying there.

Ambulance staff had already taken him to MY Hospital. When the family arrived at the hospital, they learned that Shrivas had succumbed to the severe injuries sustained in the collision.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have launched a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and have conducted the post-mortem.