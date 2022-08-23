40 hostels of Sardarpur investigated following death of 11-year-old

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): After the death of an 11-year-old girl student due to mismanagement of the hostel, the administration is continuously inspecting the 40 hostels of Sardarpur under the guidance of the collector and SDM. For this, various teams have been constituted with tehsildar Dinesh Sonartia and BEO Pramod Kumar being its important team members to see the basic and hygiene arrangements at Rajgarh and Tirla hostels.

Naib tehsildar Ravi Sharma inspected three hostels in Rajod and Ranikhedi where he tasted the food to measure its quality. He also enquired about the cleanliness and health of the students of hostels.

A health checkup for the students of Government Tribal Senior Hostel and Kasturba Gandhi Girls Hostel, Sardarpur was also conducted by Dr Maryam Syed and Dr Nilesh Lachheta. In which, 18 out of 112 students were found ill and were given treatment along with hygiene-related advice. This information was given by community-based minority organisation official Mujalda.

Eleven-year-old Varsha had died on August 19 at Kasturba Girls Hostel due to lack of care. The hostel had informed the SDM that they do not get good food and green vegetables. Besides, other things are also of poor quality.

