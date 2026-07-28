40 Amarnath Pilgrims Injured As Mandsaur-Linked Bus Overturns In J&K Gorge | FP photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Around 40 pilgrims, including devotees from the Mandsaur-Malhargarh region, were injured after a private pilgrimage bus overturned near Ranga Mor in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning.

The bus, operated by Bhagwati Yatra Company of Gurjarbardia in Mandsaur district, was travelling from Baltal to Srinagar when it reportedly went out of control and plunged into a gorge.

The injured were rushed to the Sub-District Hospital in Kangan and later referred to the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Soura, Srinagar.

Hospital sources said several pilgrims sustained multiple injuries and head trauma, but their condition is stable.

Police, security personnel, residents and the district administration carried out rescue operations and shifted the injured to hospitals.

Deputy Chief Minister and Malhargarh MLA Jagdish Devda contacted the Jammu and Kashmir administration and police, seeking immediate medical assistance for the injured pilgrims.

The Mandsaur district administration also remained in touch with officials in Jammu and Kashmir to monitor the situation and obtain regular updates. Residents said Ranga Mor is an accident-prone stretch that has witnessed several mishaps in the past.

Notably, the bus belonged to a travel company from Ajmer. It was rented by an agent of Maa Bhagwati Yatra Company from Mandsaur for the Amarnath Yatra.

A total of four buses from the company had gone to Jammu and Kashmir, one of which met with an accident.

Narayangarh to get Additional District Court

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has approved the establishment of an Additional District and Sessions Judge court in Narayangarh under the Malhargarh Assembly constituency.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Jagdishpur.

Deputy Chief Minister and Malhargarh MLA Jagdish Devda said the approval provides for the appointment of an Additional District and Sessions Judge along with supporting staff.

A total of nine posts, including that of the judge, have been sanctioned. The new court will function from the existing court complex in Narayangarh.

Devda said the move would improve access to justice and make the judicial process more convenient for residents of the region.

He also congratulated members of the legal fraternity in Malhargarh, Narayangarh and Piplia Mandi, saying the new court would help ensure quicker disposal of cases and provide faster justice to litigants.