4 Suspended In ₹57 Lakh Education Department Scam In MP's Kukshi; Action Possible Against Six Other Employees | File Pic (Representative Image)

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Authorities have uncovered a Rs 57 lakh embezzlement case in the Education Department in Dahi block of Kukshi.

The Tribal Affairs Department suspended four teachers on April 20 and warned that action would follow against six more employees. The fraud took place between 2022 and 2024 and involved misuse of government funds.

An audit by the Collector’s office exposed the irregularities. Funds meant for salary arrears, office expenses and honorariums were diverted. Instead of depositing money into official government accounts, some teachers received funds in their private bank accounts and later transferred the money to relatives for personal use without informing the department.

Assistant Commissioner Narottam Varkade confirmed the findings and detailed the action taken. Authorities suspended Praru Rawat of Barda School for receiving Rs 18.81 lakh and Pratap Singh Bhide of Gajgota School for Rs 14.90 lakh.

Bhur Singh Rawat and Ashok Kumar Chongad of Arada School received about Rs 4 lakh each. All four returned the money after the probe began; however, officials classified the act as deliberate misconduct.

The department issued show-cause notices to six others, including Bhalsingh Kanesh, Anil Chouhan, Dongar Singh Tagore, Kailash Dodwa, Suresh Bhide and An Singh Alawa. This group includes teachers, a peon and a daily-wage worker.

Investigators are also examining the role of block education officers, including Satish Patidar, Pramod Mathur and Rajesh Sinha. According to sources, officials may file an FIR after completing the investigation.