4 Social Workers Honoured For Water Conservation In Aalirajpur | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Four social workers were felicitated by the Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad for their contribution to the Jal Ganga Conservation Campaign during a district-level programme held at Akola village on Wednesday.

The campaign, conducted from March 19 to June 30, concluded with a ceremony where Cabinet Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan, Collector Neetu Mathur and Zila Panchayat President Hajribai Kharat presented certificates of appreciation and floral tributes to the awardees.

The recipients, including Sudhir Jain, Magan Singh Chauhan, Kavita Chauhan and Kamlesh Bhinde, were recognised for creating awareness about water conservation and encouraging community participation across the district.

District Coordinator Deepak Jagtap said the Parishad's Navankur and Prasphutan committees organised 14 activities in villages as part of the campaign.

These included worship of trees and traditional water bodies, cleaning of ponds, rivers and stepwells, celebration of Baori Utsav, kalash yatras, wall paintings, awareness songs and public outreach through slogans promoting water conservation.

Zila Panchayat member Bhadu Pachaya, CEO Sanghamitra Gautam, SDM Nidhi Mishra, Additional CEO Verma, Janpad CEO Gopal Prajapati, Akola Sarpanch Raju Bhai, committee members and a large number of villagers attended the programme.