38-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death Before Son; Family Blocks Road In Protest

Kin Block Road With Body As ‘Kickstand Killing’ Stuns Indore | FP photos

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tension gripped the Gauri Nagar area on Monday as the family of 38-year-old Surendra Sahu, an electrician who was stabbed to death in front of his eight-year-old son over a trivial argument, staged a road blockade by placing his body on the road. The protesters are demanding the death penalty for the suspects, the demolition of their homes and a strict crackdown on the illegal drug trade in the locality.

THE CASE:

The man was stabbed to death in the Khatipura area under Heera Nagar police station limits on Sunday evening. Sahu had visited the area to attend his brother-in-law’s wedding anniversary. While he was returning home with the children, a group of miscreants noticed his motorcycle's kickstand was down. According to witnesses, the youths shouted at him to pull up the stand, saying, "Fix the stand or you'll die." When Sahu replied, "It’s my bike, I'll ride it how I want," the altercation turned violent. The group called in more accomplices and surrounded him.

The miscreants attacked Sahu with knives. CCTV footage of the incident shows a bloodied Sahu desperately running for his life before collapsing. Shockingly, the footage reveals that while the attack was underway, residents remained mute spectators; no one stepped forward to intervene. Sahu later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

Threw Bricks At Us After Stabbing Dad:

Surendra’s eight-year-old son, who witnessed the horror, said, "They told Papa to fix the stand, or they’d slap him. When Papa replied, they started fighting. He sent me to call my uncle, but by the time I got back, they were beating him. Three more men joined in and stabbed him with a knife. I tried to run and save him, but they threw bricks and stones at us to keep me away."

The victim's 13-year-old daughter expressed her grief during the protest. "Our happy family has been destroyed over a bike stand. They deserve the harshest punishment in front of us," she said.

The grieving family members demanded the immediate arrest of all those involved and capital punishment. They also called for strict action against the rising drug trade in the area, alleging that the attackers are addicts. ACP Rubina Mizwani and other police officials reached the spot to pacify the crowd, promising swift action.

Following the assurance, the blockade was lifted. Police have detained three suspects, including the prime suspect, and further investigation is underway.