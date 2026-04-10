3,664 Girls Vaccinated In A Day Under HPV Drive; Total Reaches 9,733; Indore Achieved Highest Number Of Vaccinations In State |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant push towards cervical cancer prevention, Indore recorded vaccination of 3,664 girls in a single day under the ongoing HPV vaccination campaign. As a result, the total number of vaccinated beneficiaries has reached 9,733, according to the Health Department.

The campaign, which began on Feb 28, has gained remarkable momentum with coordinated efforts from the district administration. Officials stated that Indore achieved the highest number of vaccinations in Madhya Pradesh on the day, marking a new record.

The drive is being carried out under the guidance of the Collector and the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Janpad Panchayats, with active participation from the Health, Education, and Women and Child Development departments.

On the first day of the intensified campaign, vaccination teams covered 98 government and 139 private schools, administering doses to girls aged around 14 years. Around 300 health workers were deployed, along with support from doctors, teachers, Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers and field supervisors.

Officials noted that the pace of vaccination during the campaign is nearly five to six times higher than in previous days. The administration aims to further accelerate the drive to ensure maximum coverage and safeguard young girls against cervical cancer.

Authorities have urged parents and guardians to cooperate with the campaign and ensure eligible girls receive the vaccine on time.

The drive

* Schools Covered: Teams visited 98 government and 139 private schools.

* Personnel Deployed: Around 300 health workers were on the field.

* Support Staff: The drive saw active participation from doctors, teachers, Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers and field supervisors.