357 Test HIV-Positive Among 44,259 Screened In Six Months; 6 Yet To Be Linked To Treatment In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 357 people tested positive for HIV during screening of 44,259 individuals at Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (ICTCs) across Indore district between April and September 2026, highlighting the need for timely treatment and follow-up care.

According to available data, 351 of the 357 people diagnosed with HIV were linked to antiretroviral therapy (ART), while six were yet to be connected to treatment.

Although the treatment linkage rate stood at around 98.3%, ensuring treatment for every diagnosed patient remains a challenge for the health department.

MGM Medical College recorded the highest number of HIV-positive cases, with 215 people testing positive among 1,152 screened. Of these, 209 were linked to ART, while six remained outside treatment.

All six cases of patients yet to be linked to treatment in the district were reported from this centre, highlighting the need for focused follow-up.

Other centres also reported HIV-positive cases. At MY Hospital, 10 of the 8,813 people screened tested positive, while PC Sethi Hospital recorded 17 cases among 4,259 individuals screened.

The district hospital reported 24 positive cases among 5,135 people screened, while Malaranj Polyclinic detected 22 cases among 3,503 individuals.

Other facilities, including Sri Aurobindo Hospital, Index Medical College, Civil Hospital Mhow and community health centres in Betma, Sanwer and Manpur, also reported HIV-positive cases.

The figures highlight the importance of early diagnosis, counselling, prompt initiation of treatment and regular follow-up to ensure that every person diagnosed with HIV receives continuous medical care.