35 Tonnes Of Palm Oil Worth ₹40 Lakh Seized During Festive Food Safety Raids In MP's Khargone | FP photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The food safety department seized 150 kg of namkeen worth Rs 20,000 and 35 tonnes of refined palm oil valued at Rs 40 lakh during inspections of food establishments ahead of Navratri and Diwali.

Acting on the directions of collector Guru Prasad and the state food safety commissioner, the department inspected seven establishments on Monday and Tuesday and collected 14 food samples for testing.

At Munna Namkeen in Maheshwar, 150 kg of namkeen was seized because its packets lacked batch and licence numbers.

Samples of snacks and other food products were also collected from Shri Hari Hotel and Vaishnavi Sweets.

During an inspection of Keshav Enterprises on Jawahar Marg in Khargone, officials found refined palm oil being sold loose. The department seized 35 tonnes of oil pending further orders.

Anand Supari Centre was also booked for packing dry fruits, pulses and spices without a valid licence.

All 14 samples have been sent to the state food testing laboratory in Bhopal. Further legal action will follow the test reports.