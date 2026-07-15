34th Battalion SAF Holds Bike Rally In Dhar To Promote 'Nashe Se Doori Hai Zaroori 2.0' Campaign | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Personnel of the 34th Battalion SAF took out a bike rally as part of the state-wide "Nashe Se Doori Hai Zaroori 2.0" de-addiction campaign to create awareness against substance abuse.

The rally was held under the guidance of Commandant Arvind Tiwari and flagged off by Deputy Commandant Rashmi Dhurve Davar.

It was led by Inspector Dinesh Baghel, Inspector Raju Chauhan, SI Sachin Chauhan, SI Ashish Vakhla, SI Uttam Balke and SI Jitendra Singare.

Officers and personnel rode through major roads and key intersections across Dhar city, urging people to stay away from drugs and promoting a drug-free society.

The event was organised in compliance with instructions issued by Police Headquarters, Bhopal.

Khetia: Police launched the special awareness campaign "Nashe Se Doori Hai Zaroori 2.0" in Barwani on Wednesday. Collector Jayati Singh, SP Padmavilochan Shukla and CEO Kajal Jawala flagged off a public rally and awareness chariot from Kotwali Police Station, joined by students, NCC, NSS, Scouts and Guides and officials, who raised slogans for a drug-free society.

Collector Singh said addiction devastates families and society, stressing that public participation is essential to make the campaign a mass movement.

SP Shukla reaffirmed a "zero tolerance" policy against drug trafficking, adopting a dual strategy of awareness to curb demand and strict action to dismantle supply chains, alongside counselling for affected youth.

Jhabua: Jhabua Police launched the 15-day "Drug Se Doori, Hai Zaroori 2.0" campaign, running from July 15 to 30, with an awareness rally flagged off from Rajwada Chowk.

Collector Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat and SP Devendra Patidar urged public participation to curb drug abuse through awareness drives across the district.