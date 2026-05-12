34-Year-Old Woman Ends Life By Hanging Herself, Over Cooking Curry Row In Indore

Sanwer Woman Ends Life Over Cooking Curry Row In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a strange incident, a 34-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide at her residence under Sanwer police station limits on Monday night following a domestic dispute over cooking curry.

The deceased was identified as Sheela Kushwah, a resident of Highway Dream City. Sanwer police station in-charge GS Mahobia said that the preliminary investigation revealed the dispute stemmed from a recurring food choice. Kushwah took the drastic step following a dispute with her husband over the preparation of kadhi.

Kushwah was found hanging at her residence. Her husband, Rajkumar, discovered her and rushed her to the hospital, but doctors declared her dead on arrival. The couple, originally from Rewa, had been living in Indore, where Rajkumar works at a breakfast stall.

Kushwah, who was fond of kadhi, had reportedly prepared the dish for three consecutive days, which led to a minor argument with Rajkumar. In an attempt to settle the matter, Rajkumar reportedly said she could continue making the dish every day if she wished.

However, Kushwah allegedly perceived his comment as a sarcastic taunt. On the day of the incident, she prepared a different meal, after which Rajkumar suggested she should cook dishes that the entire family enjoys before he left for work. Distraught by the exchange, Kushwah took the extreme step while she was alone.