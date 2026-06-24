34 Units Get Plots In Mohana; ₹127 Crore Investment Planned | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city-based regional office of Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) has allotted plots to 34 MSME units in Mohana Industrial Area. The units have expressed their intention to invest Rs 127 crore. This investment is expected to generate 1,631 new jobs.

The Mohana Industrial Area of the district is emerging as an excellent example of balanced industrial growth, accommodating both large industries and MSME units. Previously, 92.48 hectares of land were allotted to 15 large industries in the area, with proposed investments worth Rs 1,890 crore and the creation of 6,541 jobs.

Together, these large-scale and MSME units are developing a robust industrial ecosystem spanning sectors such as pharmaceuticals, packaging, engineering, hygiene products, food processing and wire manufacturing.

Developed over an area of approximately 147 hectares, the Mohana Industrial Area is situated on the Indore–Ahmedabad National Highway.

It is establishing itself as a highly attractive destination for investors due to its excellent connectivity with Pithampur Sector-7, the Mohana logistics hub and the city.

MPIDC has stated that some plots are still available in the industrial area. Interested entrepreneurs can apply through the MP Tenders portal. The deadline for submitting applications has been set for June 29, 2026.