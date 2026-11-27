Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The 33rd Nimar Festival, organised by the culture department and Tribal Folk Art Academy, concluded at Ahilya Ghat on the banks of the Narmada River in Maheshwar on Thursday. The three-day festival, held on the occasion of 'Kartik Purnima', showcased the region’s rich cultural and tourism heritage.

The concluding session featured traditional Gangaur dance by Preeti Kanade and her troupe from Khargone, followed by a Maniyaro Raas performance by Dheeraj Rathore and his troupe from Gandhinagar.

An all-India poets’ conference featured poetry recitations by Jani Bairagi, Swayam Srivastava, Prakhyat Mishra, Sunil Vyas and Aayushi Khecha. Vipul Vidrohi conducted the conference, which concluded at 12.45 am on Friday.

MLA Rajkumar Mev felicitated the poets with shawls and expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the organising departments and the administration for successfully conducting the festival.

Moreover, competitions such as wrestling, rangoli and boat decoration were also organised. Winners received certificates and honorariums from collector Guru Prasad, SP Ravindra Verma and other dignitaries.

Tribal Folk Art Academy director Dharmendra Pare highlighted the role of regional traditions in preserving the country’s folk culture. He also underlined the architectural significance of Maheshwar’s ghats and fort in enhancing the Narmada’s natural beauty.