32-Year-Old Medical Store Operator Killed In Hit-And-Run In Neemuch | Representative image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old medical store operator from Amlikheda village died after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Belari-Gulabkhedi road late on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Raghuveer Singh Rajput. He owned a medical store in Bordiakalan and was known among residents for his friendly nature and cordial behaviour. His sudden death has left family members and locals in shock.

According to police and local sources, Raghuveer was travelling on his motorcycle when an unknown vehicle struck him between Belari and Gulabkhedi villages. The impact threw him off the road, leaving him critically injured.

Family members and local residents rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident. He was immediately taken to the district hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead after examination.

A post-mortem was conducted at the district hospital on Saturday, following which the body was handed over to the family for last rites.

Neemuch City Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Efforts are underway to trace the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run accident and identify its driver.