300 Buses, Space For Just 200! Ujjain's Nanakheda Bus Stand Struggles After Dewasgate Shift | Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The relocation of Dewasgate Bus Stand to Nanakheda on Oct 12 for elevated corridor construction has triggered parking chaos, disrupted schedules and increased fuel costs for operators, besides inconveniencing passengers.

Nanakheda, which previously accommodated around 150 buses serving Indore and Dewas Road, now handles another 150 buses operating towards Agar, Tarana, Unhel, Nagda, Badnagar, Soyat, Susner, Shajapur, Shujalpur and Mahidpur.

With around 300 buses operating from a facility designed for 200, operators are forced to park vehicles on roads and inside residential colonies.

Schedules disrupted, fuel expenses rise

Buses serving Agar, Tarana, Maksi, Mahidpur, Unhel, Nagda, Jaora, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch and Badnagar previously operated from Dewasgate under different permit-based schedules. The hurried relocation has disrupted timings, creating confusion among operators.

Except for services towards Badnagar and Nagda Road, buses travelling to other destinations consume up to eight additional litres of fuel on journeys to and from Nanakheda, increasing operational expenses.

Passengers, particularly those from smaller towns visiting Ujjain's old city for work, must now travel to Nanakheda to board buses. This has increased journey times and local transport expenses.

Operators serving Agar Road, Tarana Road, Mahidpur Road and Nagda Road have also reported operational difficulties.

Alternative bus stand proposed at Agar Naka

Amid growing demands to shift Dewasgate services towards Agar Road, the administration is considering a new bus stand near Agar Naka.

Regional transport officer Santosh Malviya said government land had been identified along Ankapaat Marg, adjacent to Agar Naka junction.

The proposed facility could accommodate buses operating towards Agar Road, Maksi Road and Unhel Road.

Malviya said the relocation could proceed after levelling the land and providing basic facilities. Work may begin after Dussehra.

The proposal aims to address overcrowding at Nanakheda and reduce inconvenience to passengers and bus operators.