30 Seconds Of Terror As Jumping House Deflates On Five Children At MP’s Patalpani | FP photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A fun outing at Patalpani nearly turned into a nightmare on Saturday evening when a Mickey Mouse-themed inflatable jumping house suddenly collapsed after a power failure, trapping five children under its fabric.

Two young women rushed to their rescue and pulled the children out, while one girl briefly fainted before recovering in the open air.

The incident has raised questions over safety arrangements at the tourist spot. Eyewitnesses claimed the inflatable was torn at several places and had to be continuously pumped with air to remain upright.

When the power supply failed, the blower stopped and the structure deflated within about 30 seconds. There was allegedly no generator backup.

The operator had charged Rs 100 per person and had also allowed two girls aged between 15 and 17 inside along with younger children.

Villagers alleged that the operator had neither obtained an NOC from the panchayat nor permission from police. Despite Saturday’s incident, the jumping house was allegedly back in operation on Sunday morning.

Villagers have demanded that the administration verify the necessary permissions and ensure safety standards are followed.

8-yr-old drowns in water-filled pit

Indore: An eight-year-old boy drowned in a water-filled pit in Naya Basera under Gandhi Nagar police station limits on Sunday.

Police identified the boy as Vansh, son of Vishal Bedgujar, a resident of Naya Basera and a Class 4 student.

Vansh had left home around 8 am to play and did not return. When his family began searching for him around 11 am, local children told them he had mentioned going for a swim in a nearby water body.

The family found his clothes near a three-to-four-foot-deep pit and later found him in the water. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Vansh was his parents’ only child. His mother had died earlier and he was being raised by his grandmother. His father works as a labourer with a private firm involved in the city’s metro project.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and conducted a post-mortem.