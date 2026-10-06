₹30-35 Crore Trade Hit As MP’s Ujjain Markets Reopen After Eight-Day Shutdown | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Markets around Chhatri Chowk, Gopal Mandir and adjoining areas began reopening on Monday after remaining closed for eight days following the Sept 28 dispute during removal of the identified portion of the Shahi Masjid.

The administration removed barricades from most areas, allowing pedestrian movement to resume.

However, barricading and police deployment continue around the Shahi Masjid, while vehicular movement remains restricted on several routes.

More than 250 shops and houses within a 300 to 500 metre radius in Patni Bazaar, Chhota-Bada Sarafa, Naliya Bakhal, Chhatri Chowk, Lakherwadi, Gopal Mandir, Dhaba Road, Khade Hanuman and the Satigate-to-Kanthal stretch were affected. Traders estimated business losses of Rs 30-35 crore during the closure.

The reopening brought relief to traders and daily-wage workers, though customer footfall remained low because of continuing barricades and movement restrictions.

Traders said business could pick up if normal movement is restored before the festive season.

The Kanthal-Khade Hanuman Temple road has reopened, but the stretch towards Chhatri Chowk beyond Taksali Ganesh remains closed.

Kanthal Chauraha, Satigate and a major part of Sarafa have reopened, while heavy police deployment continues near Khade Hanuman Temple.

The Patni Bazaar-Gopal Mandir-Qumari Marg route has also reopened, but the Gopal Mandir-Chhatri Chowk stretch remains shut, leaving shops of more than 30 traders closed.

The Lakherwadi-Chhatri Chowk route also remains blocked. Traders have meanwhile begun cleaning shops and arranging merchandise.