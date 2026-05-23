3 Private Hospitals Face Action, Neemuch Administration Issues Notices Over Fire Safety Lapses | Representative Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Local administration has issued show-cause notices to three major hospitals in the district for alleged negligence in fire and electrical safety measures.

Officials warned that licences of the hospitals would be suspended and the premises sealed if the deficiencies are not rectified within seven days.

SDM Sanjeev Sahu said a special team inspected several hospitals in May and found serious violations that could endanger patients during emergencies.

At Shriram Multispecialty Hospital, officials found staff members untrained in handling fire extinguishers. The inspection team also reported that the basement parking and NICU ward were operating without valid permits, while firefighting equipment was poorly maintained.

Chowradia Hospital allegedly lacked a permanent fire NOC. Authorities found the fire hydrant system non-functional and without adequate water pressure. Officials also reported irregularities in the operation of a blood bank in the basement and absence of a pharmacist at the medical store.

At Gomabai Netralaya, inspectors found no smoke detectors in the lobby, while the canteen exhaust system was clogged. Electrical wiring was reportedly in poor condition, raising the possibility of short circuits. Emergency buttons in elevators were also found non-functional.

Sahu said negligence in fire safety standards at hospitals would not be tolerated, adding that such lapses could result in major loss of life during accidental incidents.

The administration has directed all nursing homes and multi-storey buildings in the district to ensure immediate compliance with fire safety norms. A fresh inspection will be conducted after the deadline, following which strict legal action will be taken against violators.