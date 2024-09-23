3 Minor Drug Addicts Detained For Theft In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three minors who decamped with valuables worth lakhs of rupees from a garage situated in Kanadia Police Station area were detained by police. On September 7, complainant Udit Raghuvanshi (25) resident of Rishi Kutir Robot Square complained that on September 6, at around 11.30 pm, he had closed his garage located in Sarvasudha Nagar and went homee.

On next day at 11.00 am, Tausif, who works at the garage, informed him over the phone that the items kept outside his garage had been stolen.

Later he came to his garage and saw that the stuff kept in the garage was lying in a mess and on checking the container of the garage he saw that the lock of the container gate was broken and an LED TV, 07 CCTV cameras, car accessories, AC accessories and an Oppo company mobile kept in it were missing. The case was registered at Kanadia Police Station and investigation was taken up.

The team constituted to trace the accused detained three minor, residents of IDA Multi Scheme No 140 on September 21. When they were questioned about the incident, they informed that they are drug addicts and committed the theft to fulfill their addiction. The stolen items including LED TV, mobile and an autorickshaw used in the incident and other items total worth Rs 3,00,000 were seized.