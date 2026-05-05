3 Labourers Crushed To Death After Boring Machine Ran Over Them At Farmer's Field In Pithampur, Indore | FP Photo

Pithamapur/Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Three labourers died after a boring machine ran over them at a farmer's field in Gawla village, under the jurisdiction of the Pithampur Sector One Police Station and Pithampur Municipality, on Tuesday morning.

The labourers, who were working on the machine, were sleeping underneath the vehicle when the incident occurred between 4:30 AM and 5:00 AM.

The driver arrived and started the vehicle, reversing it without checking underneath. The rear wheels crushed the three men, who were in deep sleep, causing their deaths on the spot. The incident has spread mourning across the entire village.

Sub-Inspector Dashrath Singh Mandloi of the Pithampur Sector One Police Station said the vehicle had parked in the village at night. Police identified the deceased as Ram Charan, 56, Bhanu Pratap, 19, and Arvind, 22. All three were residents of Chhattisgarh who lived and worked with the boring vehicle.

Police conducted a postmortem of the laborers at the Government Community Health Center in Pithampur and informed their families. Officers registered a case against the driver, identified as Gelu Swami, and arrested the suspect.