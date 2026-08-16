3 Held With ₹4.72-Crore Smuggled Gold In Indore; Two DRI Officials Attacked During Seizure | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested three men carrying 3 kg of smuggled foreign-origin gold worth ₹4.72 crore following a violent confrontation that left two officials injured in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers on Friday intercepted two persons who had arrived from Akola in Maharashtra by car to deliver the smuggled gold in Indore, he said.

The smugglers in the car allegedly attempted to escape even as DRI officers asked them to stop the vehicle.

They also allegedly tried to run over the officers, and one of them picked up a large stone and struck an officer on the head, the DRI statement said.

Both officers were taken to the nearest hospital for treatment, it said.

The team searched the vehicle and found 3 kg of foreign-origin gold and also intercepted the receiver, the official said.

According to the DRI, the smugglers allegedly melted foreign-origin gold and imprinted it with an Indian brand to conceal its origin. In this case, fake "Agnis" markings were imprinted on two gold bars.

All three accused were arrested under relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.