3 held for snatching wallet from a man

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): Three youths were arrested for snatching a wallet from a man in the Banganga area on Saturday. The accused had taken his mobile phone on the pretext of making a phone call after which they committed the crime and fled the scene.

S-I Swaraj Dabi from the Banganga police station said that Sonu Ahirwar, who works in a factory, was on his way home when he was stopped by three youths in the Shivkanth Nagar area. One of the accused asked for his mobile phone on the pretext of making a phone call to some person. Ahirwar gave his mobile phone, but the accused refused to return it. They started demanding money from him.

When Ahirwar took out his wallet to give them money, one of the accused snatched his wallet and fled from the spot.

Two policemen, Ajay Yadav and Vipin Bhadoriya, were passing by and the complainant reported the entire incident to them. Later, the policemen took the complainant and launched a search for the accused. They spotted the suspects in the area and the complainant identified them. After that, the policemen caught them. They were later taken to the police station.

The accused have been identified as Sonu Malviya, Mohan Dangi and Devkar Chouhan. They allegedly confessed to snatching the wallet from the complaint. The police have recovered the wallet and the accused are being questioned further.