3 Held For Setting The Shopkeeper On Fire For ₹5 Pepsi In Sonkatch

3 Held For Setting The Shopkeeper On Fire For Rs 5 Pepsi In Sonkatch | FP photo

Sonkatch(Madhya Pradesh): Police on Tuesday arrested all three accused responsible for setting a man on fire over a dispute regarding refusal to credit a Rs 5 Pepsi on credit in Talod village on May 7.

According to police, accused including Govind Takwana alias Govinda, Krishnapal alias Kanha, and Adarsh alias Adi, all residents of Talod, poured petrol on shopkeeper Phoolchand Sisodia and set him on fire after a heated argument. The victim rushed into a bathroom and saved his life. However, he sustained injuries and goods inside his grocery shop were damaged.

Phoolchand Sisodia filed a complaint with Sonkatch Police Station soon after the incident. Police registered a case and a special team, led by TI Ajay Gurjar was formed.

The team searched Talod, Garhkhajuriya and the Khoyra forest area. Officers tracked the accused and arrested all three within five days of the incident.

Police produced the accused before the court from where they were sent to judicial custody. Officials said the operation involved SI Himanshu Pandey, ASI Vijay Jat and several constables who coordinated the arrests and investigation.

11 booked after clash during wedding ceremony

Eleven people from two groups were booked after a violent clash broke out during a wedding ceremony at Sangam Garden in Sonkatch late on Monday night following a dispute over a damaged car windshield.

According to police, complainant Sonu Chaudhary and his family members had attended the wedding of Gokul Singh Chaudhary when Rajendra Chaudhary accused Sonu of damaging the windshield of his Maruti Brezza. After Sonu denied the allegation, an argument reportedly broke out.

Police said Rajendra and his associates, identified as Bhim Singh, Ishwar, Gopal, Bunty, Prabhu and Vijay, allegedly assaulted Sonu and his brother Dharmendra. Bhim Singh was accused of attacking with a stick, while Ishwar allegedly used a belt during the assault. Both brothers sustained injuries.

The other group filed a counter-complaint alleging that Sonu had punched and damaged the vehicle’s windshield during the wedding procession and later assaulted them when questioned.

Police registered cases against seven people based on Sonu’s complaint and against four others following the counter-complaint.