29-Year-Old Man Gets Four-Year Jail Term Under The NDPS Act In A Lot | File Pic (Representative Photo)

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A special NDPS court in Alot sentenced a 29-year-old man to four years' rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 after convicting him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for possessing ganja on Wednesday.

According to the prosecution, police received a tip-off on May 3, that a man carrying illegal ganja was sitting at the stadium on Ram Singh Darbar Road. Acting on the information, a police team conducted a raid and detained Rizwan, a resident of Fakir Mohalla, Alot.

During the search, officers recovered 1.15 kg of ganja concealed in a white plastic bag tucked inside the back of his T-shirt. Rizwan failed to produce any valid licence or permit for possessing the contraband. Police seized the ganja, prepared the necessary seizure documents and arrested him.

The case was registered at Alot police station under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act. After examining the evidence and hearing prosecution witnesses, Special Judge Sandeep Kumar Soni found Rizwan guilty and sentenced him to four years' rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 15,000.

Advocate Nitin Vyas represented the prosecution during the trial, which concluded with the conviction.