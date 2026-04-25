29-Year-Old Constable Found Hanging At Residence In Indore; No Suicide Note Found |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A traffic police constable was found hanging at his quarter in Madhya Pradesh, as reported by police on Saturday.

The reason behind him taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, and no suicide note was found at the site during the preliminary investigation.

According to information, the incident occurred under the Malharganj police station jurisdiction. The matter came to light, after which police reached the spot and began an investigation.

Regarding the matter, the police said, the constable was identified as Ankit Tomar (29). He lived on the first floor of police quarters in Chauthi Paltan.

Despite a search of the room, no note was recovered, and the reason behind the suicide remains unclear.

Senior police officials and an FSL team reached the spot and collected evidence.

Ankit, son of Dharampal Singh Tomar, was a resident of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh. His body has been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem. His uncle, who lives in Indore, is present at the hospital.

As per initial information, Ankit had recently been selected for the Delhi Police and was expected to join within 3 - 4 months. He was unmarried and was handling clerical work at the ACP Traffic East office.

Police sources said he had returned home from duty around 10 pm on Friday, and the incident occurred later that night. There are also unconfirmed reports that he had not been granted leave.

Read Also Indore News: Cops Prevent Suicide Attempt By Man Distressed Over Wife Leaving Home

Suicide cases rise in city

April 9: A 30-year-old cab driver died by suicide after allegedly facing harassment from a police officer over a minor accident in Indore. Before his death, he recorded a video accusing the cop of unlawfully seizing his car and demanding ₹50,000 for its release.

March 30: A 16-year-old hanged self at her home in the Chandan Nagar area. The incident came to light when she did not come out of her room until evening, after which family members opened the door and found her hanging.

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